Looking At Humana's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Humana (NYSE:HUM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HUM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Humana. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $417,304, and 9 are calls, amounting to $508,503.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $250.0 to $350.0 for Humana during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Humana's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Humana's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $250.0 to $350.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Humana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $18.2 $17.6 $18.0 $310.00 $126.0K 543 78 HUM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.3 $11.2 $11.2 $340.00 $107.5K 290 255 HUM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $53.7 $52.9 $53.65 $350.00 $85.8K 255 30 HUM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $29.0 $28.6 $28.6 $320.00 $85.8K 366 30 HUM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.5 $5.4 $5.4 $290.00 $59.9K 1.2K 186

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the us with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Humana, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Humana Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 402,787, the price of HUM is up by 0.03%, reaching $312.87. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 36 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Humana

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $396.6666666666667.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Humana, which currently sits at a price target of $400. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $395. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $395.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Humana with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

