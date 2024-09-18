Looking At Humana's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Humana. Our analysis of options history for Humana (NYSE:HUM) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $167,567, and 6 were calls, valued at $365,528.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $315.0 to $330.0 for Humana during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Humana options trades today is 270.0 with a total volume of 1,173.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Humana's big money trades within a strike price range of $315.0 to $330.0 over the last 30 days.

Humana Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $12.7 $12.5 $12.5 $315.00 $187.5K 64 251 HUM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $16.8 $12.5 $14.2 $330.00 $71.1K 701 250 HUM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $14.2 $13.2 $14.2 $330.00 $71.0K 701 150 HUM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $13.1 $12.0 $12.6 $315.00 $61.5K 64 251 HUM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $12.3 $12.0 $12.15 $320.00 $36.4K 58 140

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the us with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Humana, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Humana's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 625,007, with HUM's price up by 1.34%, positioned at $315.99. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 42 days. What The Experts Say On Humana

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $397.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Humana, maintaining a target price of $396. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $395. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Humana with a target price of $400.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

