Looking At Humana's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Humana.

Looking at options history for Humana (NYSE:HUM) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $892,223 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $261,397.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $330.0 to $840.0 for Humana over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Humana's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Humana's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $330.0 to $840.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Humana Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $26.9 $24.5 $25.94 $350.00 $511.2K 1.2K 200 HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $5.3 $5.0 $5.0 $390.00 $228.3K 88 512 HUM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $485.1 $478.4 $478.4 $840.00 $143.5K 0 3 HUM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $487.9 $479.0 $479.0 $840.00 $95.8K 0 5 HUM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $26.1 $25.4 $25.4 $330.00 $76.2K 382 50

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the us with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

In light of the recent options history for Humana, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Humana With a trading volume of 908,187, the price of HUM is down by -1.06%, reaching $357.76. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now. What The Experts Say On Humana

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $391.75.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Humana with a target price of $400. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $360. An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Humana, maintaining a target price of $400. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Humana with a target price of $407.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Humana options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

