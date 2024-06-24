Looking At Humana's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Humana (NYSE:HUM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HUM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Humana. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $151,382, and 6 are calls, amounting to $455,317.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $240.0 to $395.0 for Humana during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Humana's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Humana's whale activity within a strike price range from $240.0 to $395.0 in the last 30 days.

Humana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $9.4 $9.1 $9.4 $355.00 $117.5K 456 225 HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $9.3 $8.9 $9.3 $355.00 $116.2K 456 100 HUM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $11.0 $10.9 $10.9 $360.00 $88.3K 190 1 HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $9.1 $8.9 $9.1 $355.00 $80.9K 456 11 HUM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $10.2 $9.7 $9.9 $355.00 $74.2K 456 350

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the us with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Humana, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Humana Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 590,014, the price of HUM is up by 0.38%, reaching $356.84. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 37 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Humana

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $369.3333333333333.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $374. An analyst from Baird downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $374. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $360.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

