Looking At Home Depot's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Home Depot.

Looking at options history for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $283,992 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $321,632.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $290.0 to $410.0 for Home Depot over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Home Depot stands at 1074.8, with a total volume reaching 1,101.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Home Depot, situated within the strike price corridor from $290.0 to $410.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Home Depot Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.3 $4.05 $4.1 $375.00 $205.0K 702 543 HD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $19.1 $16.6 $17.96 $370.00 $61.0K 535 1 HD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.2 $4.15 $4.15 $345.00 $57.9K 1.4K 0 HD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $11.3 $11.2 $11.3 $290.00 $47.0K 96 42 HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $26.2 $25.7 $25.75 $360.00 $41.1K 53 218

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating 2,350 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and the 2024 tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool and landscaping projects.

Home Depot's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,078,753, the price of HD is down by -0.82%, reaching $360.19.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 67 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Home Depot

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $427.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Market Perform rating on Home Depot with a target price of $398. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Home Depot, maintaining a target price of $455. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Home Depot, maintaining a target price of $418. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Guggenheim lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $450. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Home Depot, targeting a price of $417.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Home Depot options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for HD

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Stifel Upgrades Hold Buy May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for HD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.