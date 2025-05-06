Looking At Hims & Hers Health's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Hims & Hers Health.

Looking at options history for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) we detected 40 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $450,917 and 35, calls, for a total amount of $2,355,941.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $22.0 to $60.0 for Hims & Hers Health during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hims & Hers Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hims & Hers Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.03 $1.94 $2.03 $41.00 $198.7K 364 1.0K HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $2.18 $1.92 $2.0 $45.00 $179.6K 7.5K 22.2K HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $3.85 $3.8 $3.85 $45.00 $154.5K 7.5K 16.0K HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $4.7 $4.2 $4.7 $40.00 $146.6K 3.4K 1.8K HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.35 $3.15 $3.28 $50.00 $139.4K 11.3K 2.3K

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

In light of the recent options history for Hims & Hers Health, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Hims & Hers Health Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 70,722,844, with HIMS's price up by 10.35%, positioned at $46.22.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 90 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Hims & Hers Health

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $38.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Hims & Hers Health, which currently sits at a price target of $26. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $61. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Hims & Hers Health, targeting a price of $33. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from TD Cowen lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $30. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Hims & Hers Health with a target price of $40.

Latest Ratings for HIMS

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Neutral May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Sell Sell May 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

