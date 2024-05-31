Looking At Hims & Hers Health's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HIMS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Hims & Hers Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $108,150, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $2,626,488.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $17.5 to $30.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hims & Hers Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hims & Hers Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $17.5 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.4 $3.2 $3.4 $19.00 $918.3K 6.4K 5.5K HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.4 $3.1 $3.3 $19.00 $535.9K 6.4K 3.6K HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.05 $1.0 $1.0 $30.00 $299.8K 972 3.0K HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.3 $3.2 $3.2 $20.00 $83.8K 4.4K 441 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $3.1 $2.9 $3.1 $18.00 $77.5K 8.2K 266

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

In light of the recent options history for Hims & Hers Health, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Hims & Hers Health With a trading volume of 2,232,932, the price of HIMS is down by -3.98%, reaching $19.56. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 66 days from now. What The Experts Say On Hims & Hers Health

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $18.25.

An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $20. An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Hims & Hers Health, which currently sits at a price target of $13. An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health, maintaining a target price of $24. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Hold rating for Hims & Hers Health, targeting a price of $16.

