Looking At Hewlett Packard's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HPE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Hewlett Packard.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $45,760, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $373,402.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.5 to $19.0 for Hewlett Packard over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Hewlett Packard's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Hewlett Packard's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.5 to $19.0, over the past month.

Hewlett Packard 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.65 $2.62 $2.65 $15.50 $53.5K 0 16 HPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.65 $2.6 $2.63 $15.50 $53.1K 0 768 HPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.62 $2.42 $2.62 $15.50 $51.8K 0 1.1K HPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.63 $2.42 $2.62 $15.50 $48.2K 0 952 HPE PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.09 $2.06 $2.08 $19.00 $45.7K 117 222

About Hewlett Packard

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure. It uses a primarily outsourced manufacturing model and employs 60,000 people worldwide.

In light of the recent options history for Hewlett Packard, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Hewlett Packard Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,610,957, the price of HPE is up 2.23% at $17.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Expert Opinions on Hewlett Packard

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $22.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Showing optimism, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $22. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Hewlett Packard, targeting a price of $22.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Hewlett Packard, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for HPE

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Evercore ISI Group Upgrades In-Line Outperform Mar 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Hold Hold

