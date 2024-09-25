Looking At Halliburton's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HAL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Halliburton. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 12% leaning bullish and 75% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $192,327, and 3 are calls, amounting to $108,304.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $28.0 to $33.0 for Halliburton over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Halliburton's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Halliburton's whale trades within a strike price range from $28.0 to $33.0 in the last 30 days.

Halliburton Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $0.83 $0.8 $0.8 $29.00 $51.9K 100 647 HAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.4 $3.35 $3.4 $31.00 $47.9K 390 141 HAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.75 $3.7 $3.75 $33.00 $45.3K 89 122 HAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.84 $1.82 $1.83 $29.00 $34.2K 4.0K 188 HAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.4 $3.25 $3.25 $28.00 $33.8K 6.5K 104

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the three largest oilfield service firms in the world, offering superior expertise in a number of business lines, including completion fluids, wireline services, cementing, and countless others. It's the largest pressure pumper in North America, and has been a leading innovator in hydraulic fracturing over the past two decades.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Halliburton, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Halliburton's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 7,933,152, the HAL's price is down by -0.53%, now at $29.81. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Halliburton

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $39.0.

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Halliburton, which currently sits at a price target of $37. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Halliburton, targeting a price of $46. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Halliburton, targeting a price of $35. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $37. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Halliburton with a target price of $40.

