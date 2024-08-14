Looking At Halliburton's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in HAL usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 10 options transactions for Halliburton. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 40% being bullish and 60% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 9 are puts, valued at $455,603, and there was a single call, worth $35,600.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $40.0 for Halliburton over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Halliburton's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Halliburton's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Halliburton 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.72 $0.71 $0.72 $30.00 $94.1K 4.9K 6.5K HAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.67 $0.65 $0.67 $30.00 $66.9K 4.9K 1.0K HAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.35 $9.25 $9.25 $40.00 $61.0K 2.2K 66 HAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.69 $0.66 $0.69 $30.00 $57.9K 4.9K 1.8K HAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.55 $9.45 $9.45 $40.00 $54.8K 2.2K 126

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the three largest oilfield service firms in the world, offering superior expertise in a number of business lines, including completion fluids, wireline services, cementing, and countless others. It's the largest pressure pumper in North America, and has been a leading innovator in hydraulic fracturing over the past two decades.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Halliburton, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Halliburton With a volume of 3,695,817, the price of HAL is down -0.24% at $31.02. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days. What The Experts Say On Halliburton

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $44.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Halliburton with a target price of $40. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Halliburton, targeting a price of $48. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Halliburton with a target price of $46. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Halliburton with a target price of $46. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Halliburton, maintaining a target price of $40.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Halliburton options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.