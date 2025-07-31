Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Bath & Body Works (BBWI) is a Solid Choice

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task.

That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for which the growth story is actually over or nearing its end could lead to significant loss.

However, the task of finding cutting-edge growth stocks is made easy with the help of the Zacks Growth Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Scores system), which looks beyond the traditional growth attributes to analyze a company's real growth prospects.

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) is on the list of such stocks currently recommended by our proprietary system. In addition to a favorable Growth Score, it carries a top Zacks Rank.

Studies have shown that stocks with the best growth features consistently outperform the market. And returns are even better for stocks that possess the combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).

Here are three of the most important factors that make the stock of this owner of Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works and other chain stores a great growth pick right now.

Earnings Growth

Earnings growth is arguably the most important factor, as stocks exhibiting exceptionally surging profit levels tend to attract the attention of most investors. And for growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is definitely preferable, and often an indication of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company under consideration.

While the historical EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works is 0.1%, investors should actually focus on the projected growth. The company's EPS is expected to grow 5.7% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 2.9%.

Impressive Asset Utilization Ratio

Asset utilization ratio -- also known as sales-to-total-assets (S/TA) ratio -- is often overlooked by investors, but it is an important indicator in growth investing. This metric shows how efficiently a firm is utilizing its assets to generate sales.

Right now, Bath & Body Works has an S/TA ratio of 1.49, which means that the company gets $1.49 in sales for each dollar in assets. Comparing this to the industry average of 1.28, it can be said that the company is more efficient.

In addition to efficiency in generating sales, sales growth plays an important role. And Bath & Body Works is well positioned from a sales growth perspective too. The company's sales are expected to grow 2.4% this year versus the industry average of 1.2%.

Promising Earnings Estimate Revisions

Beyond the metrics outlined above, investors should consider the trend in earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend is a plus here. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

There have been upward revisions in current-year earnings estimates for Bath & Body Works. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has surged 0.7% over the past month.

Bottom Line

Bath & Body Works has not only earned a Growth Score of A based on a number of factors, including the ones discussed above, but it also carries a Zacks Rank #2 because of the positive earnings estimate revisions.

This combination positions Bath & Body Works well for outperformance, so growth investors may want to bet on it.

