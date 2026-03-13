Looking for Growth? 3 Top-Ranked Invesco Mutual Funds to Watch

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had $2.2 trillion in preliminary assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,400 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services through its offices in 26 countries.

This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Below, we share with you three Invesco mutual funds, namely Invesco Small Cap Value Fund VSMIX, Invesco Value Opportunities Fund VVOIX and Invesco Steelpath Mlp Select 40 Fund SPMWX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of small-capitalization companies, which, according to the fund’s advisors, are undervalued. VSMIX advisors also invest in derivatives or other instruments with the same economic characteristics.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 22.5%. As of the end of October 2025, VSMIX had 103 issues and invested 4% of its net assets in Coherent.

Invesco Value Opportunities Fund invests most of its net assets in a portfolio of common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities of domestic and foreign (including emerging market countries) issuers, preferrable mid-cap companies. VVOIX advisors also invest a small portion of its net assets in real estate investment trusts.

Invesco Value Opportunities Fund has three-year annualized returns of 22.1%. VVOIX has an expense ratio of 0.74%.

Invesco Steelpath Mlp Select 40 Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in master limited partnerships of companies engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining of minerals and natural resources. SPMWX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments with similar economic characteristics in the same industry.

Invesco Steelpath Mlp Select 40 Fund has three-year annualized returns of 20.8%. Stuart Cartner has been one of the fund managers of SPMWX since March 2010.

