Looking At Goldman Sachs Gr's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Goldman Sachs Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $70,260, and 8 are calls, amounting to $477,053.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $300.0 and $620.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $300.0 to $620.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $30.2 $30.15 $30.2 $590.00 $141.9K 74 51 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $171.15 $171.05 $171.0 $430.00 $68.4K 1.1K 47 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $293.0 $292.3 $293.0 $300.00 $58.6K 74 2 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $171.3 $169.55 $169.91 $430.00 $50.9K 1.1K 27 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $171.3 $169.3 $169.91 $430.00 $50.9K 1.1K 24

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

In light of the recent options history for Goldman Sachs Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Goldman Sachs Gr Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 414,407, the price of GS is down by -0.52%, reaching $590.47. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Goldman Sachs Gr

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $670.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $661. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $680.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

