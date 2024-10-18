Looking At Goldman Sachs Gr's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 35 extraordinary options activities for Goldman Sachs Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 31% leaning bullish and 34% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $272,424, and 29 are calls, amounting to $3,090,426.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $400.0 to $590.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Goldman Sachs Gr stands at 454.41, with a total volume reaching 3,228.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Goldman Sachs Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $400.0 to $590.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $58.1 $57.45 $57.5 $500.00 $1.1M 46 200 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $45.45 $42.1 $44.25 $540.00 $384.9K 7 266 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $45.45 $45.1 $45.1 $540.00 $337.9K 7 75 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $12.15 $11.95 $12.0 $590.00 $120.0K 135 100 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $44.1 $43.95 $44.05 $540.00 $114.5K 7 160

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Goldman Sachs Gr, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Goldman Sachs Gr Currently trading with a volume of 1,070,516, the GS's price is up by 0.16%, now at $529.83. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 89 days. What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Gr

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $559.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $575. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $560. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr with a target price of $520. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Outperform rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $570. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $570.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

