Looking At Global E Online's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GLBE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Global E Online.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,440, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $465,306.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $60.0 for Global E Online over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Global E Online's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Global E Online's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $60.0, over the past month.

Global E Online Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GLBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.1 $2.85 $2.85 $35.00 $115.1K 1.5K 6 GLBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.9 $2.85 $2.85 $35.00 $89.2K 1.5K 730 GLBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $35.00 $81.8K 1.5K 1.4K GLBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.95 $2.9 $2.9 $35.00 $73.3K 1.5K 983 GLBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.1 $2.95 $2.95 $35.00 $50.5K 1.5K 1.1K

About Global E Online

Global E Online Ltd provides e-commerce solutions. The company offers a platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The platform was purpose-built for international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and for merchants to sell from, and, anywhere in the world. The company localizes the shopper experience to make international transactions as seamless as domestic ones. The platform increases the conversion of international traffic into sales by removing much of the complexity associated with international e-commerce.

In light of the recent options history for Global E Online, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Global E Online's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 190,940, the GLBE's price is up by 5.01%, now at $33.66. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Global E Online

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $44.333333333333336.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Global E Online, maintaining a target price of $40. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $46. An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Global E Online, which currently sits at a price target of $47.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Global E Online, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.