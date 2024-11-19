Looking At GEO Group's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on GEO Group (NYSE:GEO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GEO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 32 uncommon options trades for GEO Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 28%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $95,098, and 30 are calls, for a total amount of $3,871,205.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3.0 to $30.5 for GEO Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GEO Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GEO Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $30.5 in the last 30 days.

GEO Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $4.0 $3.6 $3.8 $30.00 $1.3M 659 6.9K GEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $25.3 $24.3 $25.3 $3.00 $371.9K 5 202 GEO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $7.0 $6.9 $7.0 $22.00 $336.7K 29.9K 523 GEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.6 $6.5 $6.6 $22.00 $161.7K 2.6K 254 GEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.1 $3.9 $3.9 $30.00 $117.3K 659 539

About GEO Group

The GEO Group Inc specializes in detention facilities and community reentry centers. It operates in four segments: U.S. Secure Services, which mainly encompasses U.S.-based secure services business; Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, which conducts its services in the United States, represents services provided to adults for monitoring services and evidence-based supervision and treatment programs for community-based parolees, probationers, and pretrial defendants; Reentry Services conducts its services in the United States represents services provided to adults for residential and non-residential treatment, educational and community-based programs, pre-release and half-way house programs; and International Services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GEO Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of GEO Group Currently trading with a volume of 2,539,496, the GEO's price is up by 6.71%, now at $28.15. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 86 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for GEO Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.