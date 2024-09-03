Looking At GE Vernova's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on GE Vernova.

Looking at options history for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $150,546 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $235,660.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $170.0 to $200.0 for GE Vernova over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for GE Vernova's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across GE Vernova's significant trades, within a strike price range of $170.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

GE Vernova Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.7 $5.1 $5.05 $190.00 $73.8K 213 155 GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $7.0 $5.5 $7.0 $200.00 $49.7K 73 0 GEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $23.5 $20.5 $22.0 $170.00 $44.0K 387 22 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $42.0 $40.4 $42.0 $200.00 $42.0K 64 10 GEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $7.3 $6.8 $7.3 $190.00 $36.5K 678 92

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Having examined the options trading patterns of GE Vernova, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of GE Vernova Trading volume stands at 1,643,069, with GEV's price down by -5.24%, positioned at $190.47. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 14 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GE Vernova options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

