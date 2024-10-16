Looking At GE Aero's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on GE Aero. Our analysis of options history for GE Aero (NYSE:GE) revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $214,808, and 19 were calls, valued at $1,154,257.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $155.0 to $230.0 for GE Aero over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for GE Aero options trades today is 2505.5 with a total volume of 5,246.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for GE Aero's big money trades within a strike price range of $155.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

GE Aero Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $21.9 $21.85 $21.85 $190.00 $188.2K 217 409 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $22.05 $21.9 $21.94 $190.00 $120.8K 217 56 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $22.0 $21.95 $21.93 $190.00 $118.5K 217 94 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $22.0 $21.95 $21.93 $190.00 $83.3K 217 207 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $22.0 $21.95 $21.95 $190.00 $74.6K 217 145

About GE Aero

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing large aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000. GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding GE Aero, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is GE Aero Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,902,187, with GE's price up by 0.87%, positioned at $192.22. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 6 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for GE Aero

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $222.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on GE Aero, maintaining a target price of $235. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for GE Aero, targeting a price of $225. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on GE Aero, maintaining a target price of $212. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on GE Aero, which currently sits at a price target of $216.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GE Aero options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.