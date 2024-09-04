Looking At GE Aero's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on GE Aero. Our analysis of options history for GE Aero (NYSE:GE) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $3,148,323, and 11 were calls, valued at $450,232.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $175.0 for GE Aero during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for GE Aero options trades today is 220.82 with a total volume of 5,080.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for GE Aero's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

GE Aero Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $9.5 $9.35 $9.4 $165.00 $2.8M 866 3.0K GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $17.2 $17.05 $17.05 $165.00 $68.2K 140 40 GE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/04/24 $6.5 $6.3 $6.5 $165.00 $64.3K 26 103 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $92.6 $90.6 $91.6 $75.00 $64.1K 58 8 GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $14.65 $14.55 $14.59 $175.00 $51.1K 415 176

About GE Aero

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing large aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000. GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GE Aero, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is GE Aero Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,917,080, the GE's price is up by 0.43%, now at $164.92. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for GE Aero with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

