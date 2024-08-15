Looking At GE Aero's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on GE Aero (NYSE:GE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for GE Aero.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 16%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $831,658, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $223,574.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $180.0 for GE Aero during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in GE Aero's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to GE Aero's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $180.0 over the preceding 30 days.

GE Aero Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $10.35 $10.15 $10.2 $160.00 $229.5K 198 570 GE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/06/24 $2.39 $2.36 $2.36 $165.00 $93.4K 351 399 GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $10.3 $10.25 $10.25 $160.00 $85.9K 198 343 GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $22.2 $21.85 $22.2 $150.00 $66.6K 491 40 GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $4.35 $4.3 $4.35 $170.00 $62.6K 350 50

About GE Aero

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing large aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000. GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

Having examined the options trading patterns of GE Aero, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

GE Aero's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,449,810, the price of GE is up by 0.33%, reaching $168.5. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 68 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About GE Aero

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $198.33333333333334.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on GE Aero with a target price of $190. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on GE Aero, maintaining a target price of $205. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on GE Aero, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GE Aero options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.