Looking At Gap's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Gap. Our analysis of options history for Gap (NYSE:GAP) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 72% of traders were bullish, while 18% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $404,556, and 4 were calls, valued at $146,297.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $21.0 to $34.5 for Gap over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Gap options trades today is 202.2 with a total volume of 4,583.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Gap's big money trades within a strike price range of $21.0 to $34.5 over the last 30 days.

Gap 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.57 $2.53 $2.54 $29.50 $120.4K 71 763 GAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.6 $2.54 $2.54 $29.50 $70.1K 71 287 GAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.9 $6.7 $6.95 $30.00 $56.5K 295 66 GAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.1 $5.05 $5.05 $30.00 $54.0K 578 250 GAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.15 $5.1 $5.1 $30.00 $49.9K 578 349

About Gap

Gap retails apparel, accessories, and personal-care products under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Old Navy generates more than half of Gap's sales. The firm also operates e-commerce sites, outlet stores, and specialty stores under various Gap names. Gap operates approximately 2,500 stores in North America, Europe, and Asia and franchises about 1,000 more in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and other regions. Gap was founded in 1969 and is based in San Francisco.

In light of the recent options history for Gap, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Gap

With a volume of 10,123,561, the price of GAP is up 0.12% at $28.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On Gap

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $29.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for GAP

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform Market Perform

