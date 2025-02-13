Looking At Futu Hldgs's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Futu Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Futu Hldgs (NASDAQ:FUTU) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $169,120 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $482,200.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $98.05 and $120.0 for Futu Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Futu Hldgs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Futu Hldgs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $98.05 to $120.0, over the past month.

Futu Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $13.4 $13.2 $13.4 $120.00 $335.0K 437 250 FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $15.5 $15.1 $15.5 $115.00 $68.2K 685 44 FUTU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $12.55 $10.6 $11.5 $115.00 $57.5K 51 56 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $40.0 $37.8 $40.0 $120.00 $52.0K 17 13 FUTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $7.2 $6.7 $7.2 $115.00 $43.2K 262 100

About Futu Hldgs

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Futu Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Futu Hldgs Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 850,967, the price of FUTU is down by -3.76%, reaching $111.45. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

