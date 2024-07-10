Looking At FTAI Aviation's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FTAI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for FTAI Aviation. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $103,080, and 10 are calls, amounting to $493,599.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $135.0 for FTAI Aviation during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for FTAI Aviation's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of FTAI Aviation's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

FTAI Aviation Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FTAI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.4 $3.0 $3.15 $115.00 $107.1K 1 11 FTAI CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.3 $1.95 $2.28 $115.00 $100.3K 1.4K 364 FTAI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.3 $3.2 $3.2 $90.00 $69.7K 352 553 FTAI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $3.7 $3.6 $3.6 $95.00 $48.6K 3.1K 139 FTAI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.7 $4.3 $4.3 $135.00 $43.0K 46 0

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd is a aerospace company .It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

In light of the recent options history for FTAI Aviation, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of FTAI Aviation With a volume of 1,591,493, the price of FTAI is down -7.72% at $96.2. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for FTAI Aviation with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.