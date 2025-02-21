Looking At Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Freeport-McMoRan. Our analysis of options history for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 57% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $501,366, and 12 were calls, valued at $687,517.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $45.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Freeport-McMoRan stands at 4432.4, with a total volume reaching 8,242.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Freeport-McMoRan, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $45.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.25 $6.2 $6.2 $35.00 $155.0K 833 25 FCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.45 $7.3 $7.35 $35.00 $147.0K 813 2 FCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.31 $2.3 $2.3 $38.00 $114.7K 1.9K 3.0K FCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.47 $1.13 $1.27 $40.00 $99.7K 8.4K 0 FCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.89 $1.88 $1.88 $39.00 $93.8K 1.5K 564

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan owns stakes in 10 copper mines, led by its 49% ownership of the Grasberg copper and gold operations in Indonesia, 55% of the Cerro Verde mine in Peru, and 72% of Morenci in Arizona. It sold around 1.2 million metric tons of copper (its share) in 2024, making it the one of the world's largest copper miners by volume. It also sold about 900,000 ounces of gold, mostly from Grasberg, and 70 million pounds of molybdenum. It had about 25 years of copper reserves at end December 2024. we expect it to sell similar amounts of copper midcycle in 2029, though we expect gold volumes to decline to about 700,000 ounces then due to falling production at Grasberg.

In light of the recent options history for Freeport-McMoRan, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Freeport-McMoRan's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 6,060,712, the FCX's price is down by -4.08%, now at $37.37. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 60 days. Expert Opinions on Freeport-McMoRan

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $45.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $45. * An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $40. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Freeport-McMoRan with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.