Looking for Value? Why It Might Be Time to Try The Andersons (ANDE)

Value investing is always a very popular strategy, and for good reason. After all, who doesn’t want to find stocks that have low PEs, solid outlooks, and decent dividends?



Fortunately for investors looking for this combination, we have identified a strong candidate which may be an impressive value; The Andersons, Inc. ANDE.

The Andersons in Focus

ANDE may be an interesting play thanks to its forward PE of 16.4, its P/S ratio of 0.1, and its decent dividend yield of 2.3%. These factors suggest that The Andersons is a pretty good value pick, as investors have to pay a relatively low level for each dollar of earnings, and that ANDE has decent revenue metrics to back up its earnings.

The Andersons, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

The Andersons, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | The Andersons, Inc. Quote

But before you think that The Andersons is just a pure value play, it is important to note that it has been seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate front as well. For current year earnings, the consensus has gone up by 16.5% in the past 30 days, thanks to one upward revision in the past one month compared to none lower.



This estimate strength is actually enough to push ANDE to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting it is poised to outperform. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



So really, The Andersons is looking great from a number of angles thanks to its PE below 20, a P/S ratio below one, and a strong Zacks Rank, meaning that this company could be a great choice for value investors at this time.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.