Looking for Top International Stocks? You Might Not Have to Look Very Far

There's no denying it: A lot of the world's best investing opportunities will happen outside of the United States over the coming years and decades. For this reason, investors should look for companies that are positioned for big international growth. And while that should certainly include companies that are based outside of the U.S. and focused exclusively on non-U.S. markets, it shouldn't cause you to overlook some incredible international investments right under your nose.

On the Dec. 1 edition of "The Wrap" on Motley Fool Live, host Jason Hall and Motley Fool contributor Brian Feroldi discussed a top international company, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), along with Canadian infrastructure and energy giants Brookfield Infrastructure and Brookfield Renewable, as well as several well-established American giants that are counting on international markets to deliver most of their growth in the years ahead.

Jason Hall: Are there other international companies, stocks that is decently priced, and piques your interest? There is a little company down in South America, I think they do an OK job. MercadoLibre. If you're looking to invest internationally and you don't own MercadoLibre, I think you're nuts. I'm going to be blunt.

As much as the stock has skyrocketed, this is a business that the market cap is still less than $80 billion. I'm a pretty sure is still less than $80 billion. That's one of the fastest-growing economic parts of the world, Latin America, where they operate. Falls right into that mega trend I was talking about as far as economic growth and middle-class becoming established. They have such a huge lead there. They are in payments.

That's got to be number one, I think. Guys, what do you say?

Brian Feroldi: Yeah, don't forget that a whole lot of American companies sell a whole lot of stuff in international markets. So you could argue that Starbucks is an international company. McDonald's, I think 80% of McDonald's sales are international. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Jason Hall: About half of Nike sales are international.

Brian Feroldi: If you want to international exposure, don't feel like you have to buy a company that's headquartered overseas, you should ask where their revenue comes from.

Jason Hall: That's a really, really good point. I think another great way to get exposure to the opportunities overseas. The Brookfield companies like Brookfield Infrastructure, Brookfield Renewable, the majority of their assets that they're building and acquiring are outside of the United States, outside of North America. So there's lots of ways you can invest to get exposure to what's happening on the other side of the pond.

