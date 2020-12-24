Looking For The Best Stocks To Buy For 2021? 3 Growth Stocks To Watch

Are These The Best Growth Stocks To Buy For 2021?

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has been a strong year for growth stocks. The stock market sell-off in March might have caused some sleepless nights. However, looking back, that could be a generational buying opportunity for investors to buy at extremely discounted prices. The Nasdaq has risen by over 80% since the lows in March. That’s quite staggering if you think about it. Also, with interest rates expected to remain at a dovish level to support the economy that is still recovering, investors are turning to top growth stocks to park their money. If you don’t already know, growth stocks are companies that increase their revenue and earnings faster than the average business in their respective industries.

How To Look For The Best Growth Stocks To Buy?

Investing in 2020 hasn’t been easy. Whether you are new or experienced in the market, you have certainly witnessed one of the steepest declines in the stock market in modern history earlier this year. But not all stocks are keeping you awake at night. There are growth stocks that could rally throughout the pandemic. But finding them may not be straightforward as it seems, as growth stocks come in all shapes and sizes. Also, they can be found in any industry in any stock market globally.

The great news is, there are certain steps that you can take to help you narrow down high growth stocks in the stock market today. With vast information available on the internet, investing in top growth stocks is a journey that many can now partake in. First, look for powerful long term trends and then specific companies that tend to benefit from them. Perhaps you think electric vehicle stocks are a great place for growth. If so, you may consider Nio (NIO Stock Report) and Tesla (TSLA Stock Report) the top growth stocks to buy. And as you dive deeper, you may identify their competitive advantages and future addressable markets. With all that in mind, here are 3 growth stocks that you can ride on potentially powerful long-term trends.

Best Growth Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Before 2021: Qualcomm

Qualcomm (QCOM Stock Report) easily stands out as one of the top growth stocks in the market this year. The company’s stock price is up 140% from March’s sell-off and closed Wednesday’s trading session at $146.96. The company designs and manufactures industry-leading chipsets for mobile phones. Chances are the smartphone you are using right now has a Qualcomm chipset in it. This comes as no surprise as the biggest phone manufacturers like Samsung (SSNLF Stock Report) and Apple (AAPL Stock Report) mainly run Qualcomm chipsets in their phones.

This company posted record quarter financials in November. Qualcomm saw a revenue of $8.35 billion, representing a 73% increase from a year ago. It also reported a net income of $2.96 billion and an earnings per share of $2.58. These are truly spectacular figures if you ask me. Furthermore, it managed to pull off such a strong performance despite the implications of the pandemic this year.

The company recently teased its Snapdragon 888, which is its latest 5G equipped smartphone processor. This chipset will be powering almost every major 2021 Android flagship. It promises a 25% faster CPU and alongside the company’s new Adreno 660 GPU would be the biggest GPU performance jump for Qualcomm. This positions Qualcomm for solid growth as it further widens its market share. With such solid fundamentals, are QCOM stock on your watchlist?

Best Growth Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Before 2021: DraftKings

With sports betting becoming a multi-billion dollar business, online gaming giant DraftKings (DKNG Stock Report) is in an excellent position to benefit from the shift to online casinos. This comes as more people are increasingly placing bets using their phones. According to investment firm Piper Sandler, DraftKings and Penn National Gaming (PENN Stock Report) are poised to take a substantial market share of the growing online betting market.

For the uninitiated, DraftKings went public via a $3.3 billion merger with the SPAC Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. in April 2020. Since then, the stock has gained over 200%. The potential of online gaming is certainly there. For instance, New Jersey is the biggest online sports betting and gaming market. In October alone, sports wagers exceeded $800 million in the state.

There is an opportunity for the company to operate in more states going forward. Thus, it is not surprising that some analysts are increasing their revenue estimates for the company. They expect sales to more than double by 2022 to reach $1.2 billion. If things go on track, could DKNG stock be the best bet on the rise in online gambling?

Best Growth Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Before 2021: FuboTV

New-York based live-sports streaming company, FuboTV (FUBO Stock Report) is one growth stock worth watching. The company’s proprietary streaming platform boasts wide coverage of major sports leagues based in the U.S. and internationally. FuboTV allows for streaming on smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and the web. FUBO stocks have been on winning streaks since last week until Wednesday when its stock price finally took a breather. The question here is, should investors buy on dips with this one? Perhaps, but let’s take a look at the recent events on what’s happening with the company.

Earlier this month, FuboTV announced a huge collaboration with Chinese electronic manufacturer Hisense. FuboTV was officially launched on Hisense Smart TVs to be sold at Walmart (WMT Stock Report) locations across the U.S. The deal gives consumers instant access to live sports and entertainment through a dedicated button on the Hisense remote control. This is a phenomenal move by the company. This is because Hisense is a major player in the smart TV market globally. Its products are exported to over 160 countries which bodes extremely well for FuboTV. The sheer exposure this integration provides opens up a whole new world of potential customers for the company. Considering that this is just in time for the holiday season, investors’ excitement around the company is not unwarranted.

To spice things up, the company recently reported its quarterly report and investors cheered on the results. FuboTV saw its strongest quarter to date with a 47% year-over-year increase in revenue. In addition, it recorded jumps of 58% in paid subscribers and 83% for total content hours streamed in the same period. With all that in mind, could all this be the beginning of a bountiful 2021 for FUBO stock? You be the judge.

