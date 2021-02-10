Looking For The Best Health Care Stocks To Buy This Month? 4 To Consider

4 Top Health Care Stocks To Watch This Month

Health care stocks have been among the top performers on the stock market this year. Unsurprisingly, this is because we are still facing a global pandemic, and health care has taken center stage. Coupled with waves of new homebound investors, this makes up a perfect storm for the top health care stocks to thrive. For investors, the logic is quite sound when it comes to investing in the health care industry. Everybody will eventually need healthcare, regardless of whether there is a pandemic or not. By extension, this would translate to health care stocks bringing gains in good times and bad. Nevertheless, with so many options to choose from, where should investors begin?

Picking Out The Best Health Care Stocks

From biotech companies to telehealth and commercial health care companies, there are plenty of options to choose from. Across the board, we have seen massive rallies from health care companies. For instance, medical technology companies like TransMedics (NASDAQ: TMDX) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) have skyrocketed in value over the past year. Both companies hit new all-time highs at yesterday’s closing bell. Not to mention, there has also been immense growth in vaccine and digital health care companies. Well, considering that there are always new innovations in the field, it is important to know the latest movers. To help with that, here are four health care stocks making waves now.

Best Health Care Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Now

Applied UV Inc.

First up, Applied UV is a company that develops and acquires infection prevention technology. Clients employ its offerings across the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, and residential markets. In detail, its products utilize ultraviolet light technology to destroy pathogens automatically and safely. Amidst a pandemic, proper disinfection of spaces is vital, and this has likely placed AUVI stock in the spotlight. In fact, AUVI stock more than tripled in price yesterday after news of its latest acquisition broke.

To explain, Applied UV acquired the rights to manufacture and sell the Airocide System, air disinfection tech. The company acquired these rights from Akida Holdings yesterday. To highlight, Airocide was developed in collaboration with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). This patented pathogen-killing technology can reportedly destroy a wide range of disease-causing carbon-based molecules. By and large, this move synergizes well with Applied UV’s existing disinfection tech portfolio.

CEO Keyoumars Saeed said, “Combined, we will offer a broader set of customers a more diversified selection of infection control products and services. We welcome the people of Airocide® to the Applied UV team and firmly believe that together, we will create greater value for our customers and shareholders.” Given all of this, will you be investing in AUVI stock?

Read More

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Another top health care stock in focus now would be KalVista. The Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical company focuses on developing small-molecule-based treatments for rare diseases. Its developmental pipeline consists of treatments for hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). More importantly, KALV stock surged by over 114% during intraday trading yesterday, after an update on KalVista’s HAE treatment.

Basically, the company announced positive topline data from the Phase 2 clinical trial of its KVD900, HAE treatment. In detail, KalVista found that 85% of patients treated with KVD900 within an hour of an HAE attack did not require rescue medication. Aside from being effective, the drug is also administered orally which can be a quicker and more comfortable means of treatment for patients. Seeing as KalVista’s treatment is the first that can be taken orally, it does set it apart from its competition.

Accordingly, investors would be eager to jump on these kinds of positive developments. Adding to that, the company also announced an underwritten public offering of 4.5 million shares after market close yesterday. As the company is looking to fund its groundbreaking drug, will you be adding KALV stock to your portfolio?

[Read More] Best Stocks To Buy Right Now? 4 Blockchain Stocks To Watch

111 Inc.

Following that, we will be looking at 111 Inc. The China-based company operates via a digital and mobile healthcare platform. The 111 platform provides pharmacy distribution, medical consultancy, e-prescriptions, and other digital healthcare solutions. Similar to Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), 111 is one of the largest telehealth companies in China. Given the immense demand for telehealth services amidst the pandemic, the company has been posting stellar revenue figures over the past year. Back in November, 111 posted a 112% year-over-year jump in revenue in its third-quarter fiscal. This added up to over $366.5 million. Notably, YI stock has been on a tear gaining by over 60% since its major announcement last Friday.

In summary, 111 announced a strategic partnership with the Jilin Baiyi Doctor Group (JBDG). The JBDG is the largest doctor group in China’s Jilin province. As expected, the duo will leverage 111’s leading digital health care platform to connect homebound patients with medical professionals.

Above all, the company hopes to improve patient care, optimize medical resources, and improve patient experiences in Northeast China. In the larger scheme of things, this is an ambitious play by 111 as it continues to expand its market reach in China. With the company showing no signs of slowing down, could it be a good time to buy YI stock? Your guess is as good as mine.

[Read More] Making A List Of The Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Right Now? 4 To Watch

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Establishment Labs, or ELabs, is a global medical technology company that focuses on women’s health. Particularly, it specializes in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market. The company designs and develops silicone gel-filled breast implants. Despite facing pandemic-related headwinds last year, the company continues to see a strong recovery financially. In its recent quarter fiscal posted in November, ELabs posted total revenue of $22.8 million. Additionally, it also saw a massive 91% year-over-year jump in cash on hand, equaling $81.43 million. Besides, investors seem to be keen on investing in ESTA stock as well. Over the past year, it has climbed over 150% and closed yesterday’s trading session at a record high. This growth does coincide with its latest virtual investor event held yesterday.

In the event, ELabs provided a comprehensive look into its Motiva MIA system for minimally invasive breast augmentation. To elaborate, ELabs explained that the system is a significant advancement in the field of breast aesthetics. Comparatively, the MIA system boasts several key upsides over conventional augmentation surgery. This includes shorter recovery time, lower postoperative pain, and a short learning curve for surgeons.

Moreover, the company has received a Free Sale Certificate for the MIA system to begin regulatory approval processes worldwide. It seems that ELabs is kicking into high gear with its industry-leading technology. Could this make ESTA stock a good investment? I’ll let you decide.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.