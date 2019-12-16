Looking for That Perfect Holiday Gift? Try an Actual Stock Certificate.

If you want to give someone actual stock—that is, the physical stock certificate registered in the name of the recipient—there is a way to do that. It could be the perfect holiday gift for a child.

Personal-finance professionals will advise clients about the best time to donate or give away winning shares for tax purposes. That’s valuable information. But what if you want to gift actual stock—that is, the physical stock certificate, registered in the name of the recipient. There is a way to do that. And it could be a holiday gift that takes stock ownership to another level.

It is a good gift. At least according to Barron’s. For starters, it is very close to giving money—which people always like—and it can start children on the path toward saving and investment. Someone, for instance, was given 10 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (ticker: CM) stock as a child and now works at, well, Barron’s.

Over the multidecade holding period, that CIBC stock is now worth more than 20 times its original value. But there was no actual stock certificate to hold, or frame from that gift. It is suboptimal to hang quarterly brokerage statements in a child’s room to remind him how money grows and reinvested dividends compound.

There is, however, a way to give actual shares that can be displayed proudly. Websites such as GiveAshare.com will take care of the purchase, stock registration, framing and delivery for holiday shoppers interested in giving this unusual gift.

“There is a huge uptick in stock gift orders during the holidays,” said Rick Roman, founder of GiveAshare.com, said. “November and December account for about 36% of annual sales.”

The popular stocks on giveashare.com are the usual suspects. “Disney [DIS] has been number 1 by far ever since we started back in 2002,” Roman said. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) is a new and popular stock. Space always holds children’s attention. Coca-Cola (KO), Harley-Davidson (HOG) and Nike (NKE) round out the site’s top five. Owning a part of a sports team such as the Atlanta braves—trading under the stock symbol BATRA—or Manchester United (MANU) are popular ideas too.

Share purchase isn’t hard to understand. Investors have an account at a brokerage. Money is transferred in and stock is bought. But the name the stock is actually held in isn’t as obvious. Most of the stock that people hold in their investment accounts is in the name of the brokerage firm. That makes it simpler and more efficient for trading. Of course the underlying investor is the beneficial owner and there are regulatory protections for investors’ money. But the stock isn’t held in the brokerage account holder’s name on any official books.

Investors can have stock registered in their names or get certificates themselves, but the process can be tricky and costs money. “We are in the sweet spot now as brokers no longer [like to] provide stock certificates,” Roman said. Brokers will charge up to $500 to have share certificates delivered.

This holiday season, toys from Disney’s “Frozen II” or “Star Wars: Episode IX” will be popular this Christmas. But the Baby Yoda doll from the new streaming TV series “The Mandalorian”—made by Hasbro (HAS)—is probably already sold out.

So instead of fretting over Baby Yoda, give stock in its creator: the Walt Disney Co.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

