Looking for that Perfect 5-Year Earnings Chart?

Earnings season is winding down but there are still several hundred companies expected to report earnings this week. They include a lot of retailers but also dozens of small and mid-cap companies that just don’t get the love of the large caps.

But there will still be some large cap companies too, including large cap technology companies.

Perfect Earnings Records

It’s been tough on companies to beat on earnings every quarter during the pandemic. Many who had 5-year perfect records heading into 2020 lost their crowns when COVID upended the global economy.

But there have been a select few that have managed, against all odds, to hang onto perfection.

A few of them are reporting this week and they’re in technology.

Finding True Earnings All-Stars

1. Snowflake SNOW

Snowflake went public during the pandemic, promptly missed its first three quarters but then put together 2 big beats. It’s got a mini-streak going but it has a long way to go to prove itself as an earnings all-star.

Snowflake shares have fallen 22% year-to-date as the growth stocks have faced selling pressure.

It trades with a forward P/E of 4,575% as it’s expected to make just $0.06 in fiscal 2023.

Why feature it here? Because many investors are trading this stock.

Will another big beat turn Snowflake’s shares around?

2. Veeva Systems VEEV

Veeva Systems is a cloud-based software company in the life sciences industry.

Veeva Systems is one of the earnings all-stars. It has a perfect 5-year earnings surprise track record, even beating during the height of the pandemic.

But even with that record, shares are still down 30% over the last 6 months.

Veeva Systems still trades with a forward P/E of 56, so it’s not cheap.

Is the selling overdone on Veeva Systems in 2022 or does it have more to fall?

3. Kroger KR

Kroger was a pandemic winner as consumers stayed home and cooked.

It has an excellent earnings surprise track record. Kroger has beat 8 quarters in a row, even during the pandemic, and has only missed 3 times in the last 5 years.

Kroger shares are up on the year, gaining about 6.8%.

In spite of being a pandemic winner, Kroger is still cheap with a forward P/E of 13.5. It also pays a dividend, currently yielding 1.8%.

Is Kroger too hot to handle in 2022?

4. Broadcom AVGO

Broadcom is another one of the rare companies that has a perfect 5-year earnings surprise track record. That’s impressive in a volatile industry like the semiconductors.

Broadcom has been one of the darlings of the Street during the pandemic with shares up 109% over the last 2 years.

However, in 2022, shares have tumbled 14%.

Broadcom trades with a forward P/E of just 17.7 and pays a juicy dividend yielding 2.8%.

Is this a buying opportunity in Broadcom?

5. Costco COST

Costco has been a pandemic winner as consumers have stayed home to nest and cook. It has beat on earnings 3 quarters in a row.

Shares are up 86% over the last 2 years but have weakened in 2022, falling about 8% year-to-date.

Costco isn’t cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 40.

Many investors have been willing to pay a premium for Costco over the years as it was considered an industry leader.

But is all the good news already priced into Costco?

