Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Finance Names

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Redfin?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Redfin (RDFN) earns a #3 (Hold) 29 days from its next quarterly earnings release on May 2, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at -$0.55 a share.

Redfin's Earnings ESP sits at +4.47%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the -$0.55 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.58. RDFN is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

RDFN is part of a big group of Finance stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at T. Rowe Price (TROW) as well.

T. Rowe Price, which is readying to report earnings on May 7, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $2.05 a share, and TROW is 34 days out from its next earnings report.

For T. Rowe Price, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 is +8.61%.

RDFN and TROW's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

