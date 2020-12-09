Looking for Stable Bond Alternatives? Look No Farther than the NUSI ETF

Historically low interest rates in the U.S. are chipping away at the yields investors find on aggregate bond funds, underscoring the benefits of alternative income-generating strategies such as the Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEArca: NUSI).

NUSI can act as a complement to traditional equity and fixed income allocations, or as the ideal protective hedge for investors with heavy exposure to technology and growth stocks. The fund is a “rules-based options trading strategy that seeks to produce high income using the Nasdaq-100 Index,” according to Nationwide.

Data indicate that investors with exposure to short-term rates may want to examine NUSI.

“These rate cuts, as noted by the St. Louis Fed, have the most direct effect on short-term interest rates and a more muted effect on long-term rates. This effect can be seen in the movements of various parts of the U.S. Treasury yield curve since 2008,” writes Morningstar analyst Gabriel Denis.

NUSI Takes Low Rates Out of the Equation

NUSI is an actively managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index and an options collar. Per index rules, the fund only invests in the top 100 largest by market cap, nonfinancial stocks listed on NASDAQ. A collar strategy involves selling or writing call options and buying put options, thus generating income to hedge some downside risk. The strategy seeks to generate high current income monthly from any dividends received from the underlying stock and the option premiums retained.

In plain English, the income generated by NUSI isn't sensitive to changes in interest rates, a relevant trait in any environment.

“With Treasury rates as low as they are, the floor at which yields for other fixed-income securities can sit has also dropped to a historically low level,” notes Denis. “Alongside the voracious appetite for fixed-income securities of all stripes, this has driven yields in the broad fixed-income market to unseen levels.”

NUSI pays out in covered calls, not bonds or equities payments.

A covered call refers to an options strategy where an investor writes or sells a call option on an asset which they already own or bought on a share-for-share basis to generate income via premiums derived from the sale of the call options. However, the covered call strategy caps upside potential and provides limited downside protection, so it is ideal for investors with a neutral-to-bullish outlook.

