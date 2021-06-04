Looking for Real Estate Mutual Funds? Here're Our Top 3 Picks

For investors looking to park their money in the real-estate sector, mutual funds are the cheapest and most-convenient options. This category of funds offers solid protection against inflation.

The real-estate sector recently saw tough times but the presence of this investment vehicle generally adds stability to a portfolio. This is because volatility in property prices is far less than the extent experienced by stocks. Adding such funds to a widely-diversified portfolio would increase returns while significantly reducing the associated risk.

Below we share with you three top-ranked real estate mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund FRIFX aims for higher-than-average income, while capital growth stands as a secondary objective. The fund invests majority of assets in preferred and common stocks of REITs; debt securities of real estate entities; and commercial and other mortgage-backed securities. FRIFX has three-year annualized returns of 9.3%.

Mark P. Snyderman is one of the fund managers of FRIFX since 2003.

Manning & Napier Real Estate Series Class S MNREX aims for high current income and long-term capital growth by investing primarily in companies in the real estate industry. The fund invests at least 80% of assets in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the real estate industry. MNREX has three-year annualized returns of 11.2%.

As of the end of April 2021, MNREX held 49 issues, with 9.24% of its assets invested in Equinix Inc.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment Portfolio FRESX fund aims for above-average income and long-term capital growth, which is consistent with reasonable investment risk. This non-diversified fund invests primarily in common stocks. The majority of FRESX’s assets are invested in securities of companies, principally engaged in the real estate industry and other real estate-related investments. FRESX has three-year annualized returns of 11.1%.

FRESX carries an expense ratio of 0.74% compared with the category average of 1.11%.

