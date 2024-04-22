Looking for Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunities? Here Are 3 Magnificent Stocks to Buy Right Now

I disagree with the adage that "opportunity only knocks once." At least, I don't think it's always true with investing. That said, there are inflection points for some stocks after which things will never be the same.

Looking for these kinds of once-in-a-generation investment opportunities? Here are three magnificent stocks to buy right now.

1. Occidental Petroleum

You might be surprised to see an oil stock on this list. Aren't companies based on fossil fuels in danger of becoming fossils themselves? Not if Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) has its way.

Occidental is at the forefront of developing direct air capture (DAC) technology. DAC extracts carbon dioxide directly from the air. Oxy CEO Vicki Hollub's goal is to produce "net-zero" oil where the CO2 captured in the production of the oil effectively cancels out the emissions produced by using the oil. Hollub believes if DAC fulfills its potential, her company will be able to "produce oil and gas forever."

Carbon capture could also open up a massive new opportunity for Occidental and other pioneers. ExxonMobil projects a carbon capture and storage market of $4 trillion by 2050. Unsurprisingly, the oil and gas giant is also investing heavily in the technology.

Occidental is potentially at another inflection point as well. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway currently owns 28% of the company. Buffett has made clear Berkshire doesn't want to acquire Oxy. However, I suspect the conglomerate will continue to aggressively buy shares of the oil producer -- especially considering Berkshire secured regulatory approval to purchase up to 50% of the company. Occidental could become a near-subsidiary of the conglomerate even if doesn't have majority ownership.

2. UiPath

I think artificial intelligence (AI) will create many once-in-a-generation investment opportunities. And those opportunities aren't limited to the tech giants that typically capture the headlines. UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a much smaller company with a market cap of under $11 billion that could be on the threshold of a new era.

UiPath is a leader in robotic process automation (RPA). The idea behind RPA is to automate online tasks to improve productivity. RPA isn't new: UiPath was founded in 2005. However, generative AI could be a game-changer that leads to explosive growth.

A recent survey UiPath conducted with consulting firm Bain found that 70% of corporate executives believe AI-driven automation is "very important" or "critical" to the future of their industry. Eighty-four percent of executives believe AI "will radically change how businesses operate in the next five (5) years."

UiPath is seizing this opportunity. The company recently launched preview versions of its AI-powered Autopilot for Studio product for developing process automation using natural language and Autopilot for Test Suite to improve productivity in testing. In March, UiPath introduced new generative AI capabilities for its platform.

3. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) commands a monopoly in treating the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF). It's in the early stages of the commercial launch of the first CRISPR gene-editing therapy, a one-time cure for two rare blood disorders. But those aren't why I think this biotech stock is a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity.

The company could have another megablockbuster franchise waiting in the wings in treating pain. Vertex plans to file for regulatory approval of non-opioid pain drug VX-548 this summer and is already preparing for a near-term commercial launch. VX-548 could fill a big gap between anti-inflammatory drugs that are safe but not as effective and opioids that are effective but highly addictive. The biotech is also evaluating other promising non-opioid pain therapies in phase 1 and 2 clinical studies.

Vertex recently advanced inaxaplin into phase 3 testing for treating APOL1-mediated kidney disease (AMKD). It hopes to seek accelerated approval if an interim analysis at week 48 of the study looks good. There are no approved therapies that treat the underlying cause of AMKD. The disease affects more patients than CF.

There's more. Vertex's pipeline includes programs that hold the potential to cure type 1 diabetes. The company also recently announced the planned acquisition of Alpine Immune Sciences. Alpine expects to advance its lead candidate povetacicept into late-stage testing later this year in treating IgA nephropathy, another disease that affects more patients than CF and with no approved therapies for treating the underlying cause.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals right now?

Before you buy stock in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vertex Pharmaceuticals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 15, 2024

Keith Speights has positions in Berkshire Hathaway, ExxonMobil, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, UiPath, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool recommends Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.