Looking for Logical Buys in An Illogical Market

It may seem like a strange thing to say with the major stock indices flying all over the place, but if you are a long-term investor, nothing much has changed over the last few days. The numbers may be different every day, but the basic fact of extreme volatility with an intact downward trend hasn’t.

On the one hand, if you have stuck it out to this point it almost certainly feels too late to sell anything now. On the other hand, if you already made some adjustments to your portfolio or started all this with some cash and have held off so far, it feels too early to start buying.

Either way, trying to analyze the daily swings in the market and draw any logical conclusions that may give you a clue what to do it is pretty pointless. This market defies logic when looked at on a day-to-day basis.

Take a step back, however, and there are some things that are clear, and understanding them can help you plan for what to buy when things calm down.

First and foremost, as I have said before, this is about more than the coronavirus.

I suppose that this could turn out to be “the big one” that decimates the population and takes us back to the Dark Ages, but that is unlikely. Certainly, the fear and the fearful response to the disease are real and will have a real impact on the economy, but history and simple logic suggests that the actual illness won’t wipe 15% or more off the earnings of every company listed on the major exchanges for any extended period, as the market is suggesting.

So, is this an overreaction, as one brave analyst at JP Morgan said recently? It almost certainly is, but there are reasons why the reaction was so big.

The market was primed for a panic about something. We have been through a massive extended period of traders and investors ignoring gathering clouds and standing in the one sunny spot, insisting that the weather is beautiful.

And yet, since August of last year, one of the most reliable indicators of market turbulence to come has been flashing on and off regularly as the yield curve has inverted, and prior to this last earnings season, we had four consecutive quarters of year-on-year earnings declines. And we are in an election year. Those things were pushed to the backburner by traders high on ultra-low rates, abundant cash, low unemployment, and steady growth, but the minute things turned, their impact was felt.

It is little wonder then that what we are seeing is not just a selloff in stocks, but a massive global de-risking. Treasury yields have been driven to all-time lows and gold is soaring. The “risk off” nature of the move can be seen in the reaction of another “alternative currency,” Bitcoin. BTC/USD has fallen as the stock market has collapsed. You would think that with interest rates near zero, negating the zero-yield nature of crypto, the opposite would be true. In this environment, however, the risky nature of BTC far outweighs its role as an alternative currency.

As that has happened, “risky” stocks have been punished too. Starting from a point of above average multiples of earnings overall, one of the focal points for many sellers has been the poster-child high multiple growth stocks, even if selling them makes no sense if coronavirus is really the risk.

The best example would be Amazon (AMZN)

AMZN losing 15-20 percent makes sense in a risk-off environment in some ways, but it makes none at all in this specific case.

People are travelling less and staying home more. Oil has collapsed, reducing fuel costs for deliveries. Shouldn’t that mean that Amazon, from a global business perspective, is a potential winner in this long term? Even if you allow for the effects of a general economic slowdown, the prospect of increased market share should have some effect on the stock and at least limit the losses, but not in this market.

That is the kind of thing to consider as you start to think about what to buy when the time comes, as far off as that time may seem right now.

