Looking for Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds? Grab These 3 Now

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that provides investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies cover asset classes, industries and geographies. As of Dec 31, 2022, GSAM had $2 trillion in assets under supervision.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices all over the world. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs technology, risk-management skills, and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity, and real estate, through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz. Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Fund GSLLX, Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium GSPAX, and Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Fund GCMCX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Fund seeks long-term capital growth by investing most of its net assets, along with borrowings if any, in small, mid, and large-cap publicly traded U.S. securities. GSLLX advisors invest a small portion of its assets in securities of foreign and emerging markets that are quoted in foreign currencies.

Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.6%. As of the end of May 2023, GSLLXheld 134 issues, with 7.3% of its assets invested in Microsoft.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in dividend-paying large-cap U.S.-based publicly traded companies with market capitalization similar to the companies listed on the S&P 500 Index at the time of investment. GSPAX invests in a diversified portfolio.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium fun dhas three-year annualized returns of 8.5%. GSPAX has an expense ratio of 1.03% compared with the category average of 1.11%.

Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing a sizeable portion of its net assets along with borrowings in a diversified portfolio of mid-cap securities with market capitalization similar to the Russell Midcap Value Index at the time of investment. GCMCX generally invests in publicly traded U.S. securities but can also invest a small portion of its assets in foreign or emerging market securities quoted in foreign currencies.

Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.7%. Sung Cho has been the fund manager of GCMCX since August 2015.

