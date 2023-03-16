Looking for Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds? Grab These 3 Now

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that provides investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies cover asset classes, industries and geographies. As of Dec 31, 2022, GSAM had $2 trillion in assets under supervision.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices all over the world. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs technology, risk-management skills, and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity, and real estate, through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz. Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund GIRNX, Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund GVIRX and Goldman Sachs International Equity Income Fund Investor Class GSTKX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a diversified equity investments portfolio of non-U.S. issuers, which its investment advisor believes adhere to the fund's environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. GIRNX advisors intend to invest in at least three countries, including emerging market countries.

Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.6%. As of the end of October 2022, GIRNX held 4.39% of its assets in Rentokil Initial.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in dividend-paying equity securities of large-cap U.S. companies with public stock market capitalizations within the range of companies listed on the S&P 500 Index at the time of investment. GVIRX advisors primarily invest in a diversified portfolio of large-cap U.S. companies listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fundhas three-year annualized returns of 10.4%. GVIRX has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared with the category average of 1.11%.

Goldman Sachs International Equity Income Fund Investor Class seeks long-term capital appreciation and growth of income by investing most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a diversified portfolio of equity investments of dividend-paying foreign issuers. These may also include exchange-traded funds, futures, and other instruments with similar economic characteristics. GSTKX advisors intend to invest in at least three countries, not including the United States, and may invest in issues of emerging market countries.

Goldman Sachs International Equity Income Fund Investor Class has three-year annualized returns of 9.1%. Alexis Deladerrière has been one of the fund managers of GSTKX since February 2012.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

