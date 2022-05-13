Looking for Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds? Grab These 3 Now

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that provides investment management, portfolio design, and advisory services, with strategies spanning asset classes, industries and geographies to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. As of December 31 2021, GSAM has $2 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs technology, risk-management skills, and market insights. It offers investment solutions including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity, and real estate through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships, and open architecture programs.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz. Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Fund Investor Class GSLLX, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund GSINX, and Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Fund Class C GCMCX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Fund Investor Class seeks long-term capital growth by investing most of its net assets along with borrowings if any, in small, mid, and large-cap publicly traded U.S securities. GSLLX advisors invest a small portion of its assets in securities of foreign and emerging markets that are quoted in foreign currencies.

Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Fund Investor Class has three-year annualized returns of 13.9%. As of the end of February 2022, GSLLX held 132 issues with 6.39% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing a majority of its net assets in equity securities of foreign issuers quoted in foreign currencies. GSINX fund managers may invest in fixed income securities, i.e. government, corporate, and bank debt securities.

Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.6%. GSINX has an expense ratio of 0.90% compared with the category average of 1.05%.

Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Fund Class C seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing a sizeable portion of its net assets along with borrowings in a diversified portfolio of mid-cap securities with market capitalization similar to the Russell Midcap Value Index at the time of investment. GCMCX generally invests in publicly traded US securities but can also invest a small portion of its assets in foreign or emerging market securities quoted in foreign currencies.

Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Fund Class C has three-year annualized returns of 11.2%. Sung Cho has been the fund manager of GCMCX since September 2015.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.