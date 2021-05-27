Looking for Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds? 3 Top Picks

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments prides itself in offering "exceptional asset management" to clients in more than 165 nations. It has offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals. With around $1.5 trillion assets under management as of the end of April 2021, Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm. The company offers investment management strategies and integrated risk management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

Franklin Utilities Fund Advisor Class FRUAX aims for capital appreciation and current income. The fund invests majority of assets in the securities of public utilities companies that provides electricity, natural gas, water, and communications services to the public and companies. FRUAX has returned 12.1% in the past three years.

As of the end of April 2021, FRUAX held 46 issues, with 11.63% of its assets invested in NextEra Energy Inc.

Franklin DynaTech Fund Advisor Class FDYZX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of assets in common stocks of companies that the fund manager believes are leaders in innovation, take advantage of new technologies, have superior management, and benefit from new industry conditions in the dynamically changing global economy. FDYZX has three-year annualized returns of 29.4%.

FDYZX has an expense ratio of 0.60% compared with the category average of 1.00%.

Franklin Growth Series Class A FKGRX fund aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of assets in equity securities (especially common stocks) of U.S.-based large and medium market capitalization companies. It may also invest in companies in new and emerging industries where growth is expected to be above average. FKGRX has returned 20.8% in the past three years.

Serena Perin Vinton is one of the fund managers of FKGRX since 2008.

