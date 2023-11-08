Looking for ETFs for Income: These 4 ETFs Pay Huge Yields

All four ETFs covered in today's video utilize an options strategy in some shape or form. Although the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEMKT: JEPI) is the only ETF of the four that owns underlying positions, the other three ETFs only use options to generate such high yields. But with high yields also comes added risk, so it's important to look not just at yield but also total return.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 3, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 6, 2023.

