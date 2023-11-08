News & Insights

Looking for ETFs for Income: These 4 ETFs Pay Huge Yields

November 08, 2023 — 09:17 am EST

Written by Mark Roussin for The Motley Fool ->

All four ETFs covered in today's video utilize an options strategy in some shape or form. Although the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEMKT: JEPI) is the only ETF of the four that owns underlying positions, the other three ETFs only use options to generate such high yields. But with high yields also comes added risk, so it's important to look not just at yield but also total return.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 3, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 6, 2023.

Mark Roussin, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
