While growth stocks have been popular in recent years, investors may be remiss in ignoring opportunities for alpha among deep-value stocks where there are significant dislocations between stocks’ prices and their underlying values. Additionally, for investors in search of capital appreciation, an active approach to deep-value investing may uncover and capture these opportunities.

In the upcoming webcast, Looking For Alpha? Dig Into Deep Value Investing, Nathan G. Miller, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Emles Advisors, and Jillian DelSignore, managing director and head of ETFs & indexing at FLX Distribution, will explore the Emles Alpha Opportunities active long/short equity strategy that combines deep-value investing and catalyst trading to help investors enhance their investment portfolios.

The recently launched Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (EOPS), which is managed by Nathan Miller, former equity long/short portfolio manager at NGM Asset Management, Citadel Investment Group, and RBC Capital, provides institutional investors with access to a hedge fund strategy through an ETF structure.

EOPS is an equity long/short strategy that combines deep-value investing and catalyst trading. Miller has implemented the underlying fund strategy for hedge funds and family offices for over 20 years. EOPS invests in value stocks of North American companies, focusing on “old economy” sectors like industrials, consumer discretionary, and materials. While assets are deployed primarily across equities, the fund has the flexibility to use options, indexes, and other transparent and liquid instruments to seek to generate alpha and mitigate risk.

The fund’s ability to take both long and short positions allows for return potential and risk management on both sides of the equation. As such, EOPS seeks to be an effective portfolio option for investors looking to enhance their total return potential across market cycles and preserve capital in more challenging markets.

"We believe opportunities for alpha exist among deep-value stocks where there are significant dislocations between stocks’ price and their underlying worth. For investors in search of capital appreciation, an active approach may be necessary to uncover and pursue these alpha opportunities," according to Emles.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about the active long/short equity strategy can register for the Friday, November 12 webcast here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.