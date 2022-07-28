Looking for a New Job? Here's One Perk Worth Fighting for Today

Two years ago, unemployment was rampant on a national level, so much so that lawmakers boosted weekly jobless benefits to help workers make ends meet. These days, we're in a very different situation. The current labor market is strong and there are many jobs to be had. In fact, it's easy to argue that job seekers have the upper hand in today's market, since many companies are actually pretty desperate to hire.

If you're looking for a new job right now, you may be eager to snag a higher salary, great health insurance, and plenty of paid time off. But there's another benefit you may want to fight for as well.

The option to do your job remotely

Many people got used to working remotely during the pandemic. Now, if that arrangement didn't work well for you -- say, you felt isolated and had a difficult time being productive -- then you may not want to pursue a remote work setup. But if you managed to thrive working remotely, then it pays to go after a job that will let you do your work from any location.

For one thing, working remotely gives you the option to live in a less expensive part of the country. Imagine you're looking at a salary of $80,000. In some cities, that's barely enough to cover the average rent or mortgage payment. In other areas, that's enough to live very comfortably. And so working remotely could make it so you're really able to stretch your income.

Plus, working remotely could save you money on a number of key expenses. Take commuting, for instance. It's hardly a secret that gas prices have been high for months. Not having to drive to work could be a huge source of savings.

If you have kids or pets, remote work could also be advantageous. If your children are school-aged and you don't have to spend time commuting, you might be able to get away with paying for an hour or so of extra care rather than having to pay for multiple hours. And if you have a dog, working remotely means being able to take your furry friend out during the day rather than having to hire a dog walker.

Finally, working remotely could lend to a better work-life balance. When you report to an office and don't get back to your house until 6:00 p.m. or so, it can be daunting to first have to start cooking dinner and get things organized. If you work remotely, you can take a short break in the late afternoon to put food in the oven so you're able to eat at a normal hour.

Don't be afraid to put up a fight

Some jobs don't lend well to remote work, and if you're applying for a manager or supervisor position, remote work may not be an option. But if you're applying for a job that can easily be done remotely, such as copywriting, graphic design, accounting, or IT, then it pays to fight for the option to not have to come into an office. You might enjoy a host of benefits by virtue of having that flexibility.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.