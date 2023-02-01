Looking for a New Job? Don't Underestimate the Value of These 3 Perks

When searching for a new job, salary is always the big focus. There's a good reason for that, but it doesn't tell the full story. If you base your decision on salary alone, you might overlook some other benefits that could help you save money or earn even more in the future. Here are three other job perks that could help make up for a salary that's a little lower than your target.

1. A retirement account with an employer match

Retirement accounts enable you to save money for your future and earn tax breaks in the process. Some, like 401(k)s and SIMPLE IRAs, also enable you to collect a match from your employer. This is essentially an extra bonus you get just for saving money for your future. For some people, it could be worth thousands of dollars a year.

Not all employers offer a company-sponsored retirement plan, though, and of those that do, some may choose not to match employee contributions. So it's always a good idea to inquire about what sort of retirement benefits the company offers. If it says there is a match, ask about the matching formula so you know how much you'll need to contribute to claim the whole thing and about how much you could earn in a year.

2. Help with educational expenses

There are a few ways employers can offer assistance to those seeking to further their education. They might provide on-the-job training or pay for you to attend courses and seek an advanced certification in your field. Some companies even promise to help you pay for a degree in any field, which is great for those who would like to make a career change someday.

These perks could save you some money now and help you earn even more in the future. But it's important to understand the terms before you agree to this. You might need to work a certain number of hours or months with the company and it may only pay for certain things. Ask whatever questions you need to to get a full picture of how this benefit works.

Anyone can purchase health insurance on their own, but this can get pretty expensive, especially for plans that cover the entire family. It's often more cost-effective to get insurance through an employer if the employer offers one. There will still be deductibles and copays and the employer may withhold some of the premium cost from each paycheck. But it's still possible to come out ahead this way compared to purchasing an individual health insurance plan.

As always, it doesn't hurt to inquire about the plan, including its deductible and coverage. Married couples where each partner has access to employer-sponsored health insurance should compare both plans to decide which makes the most sense for each of them.

See if the company provides other types of insurance as well. Some offer dental and vision coverage and a few even offer a modest amount of life insurance to their employees. Disability insurance may be an option as well, especially if it's a high-risk job.

Combined, the above benefits could help you come out ahead financially compared to a job that just offers a high salary and nothing else. Of course, you always have to consider non-monetary factors, like work-life balance, as well. Ask whatever questions you need to get a sense of what the company offers before deciding whether it's the right fit for you.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.