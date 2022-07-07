Looking for a Job? Keep This Important Kevin O'Leary Tip in Mind

As someone who's invested in his fair share of companies, Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary has seen the way different businesses operate. And he's no stranger to the fact that some working environments can be stressful.

Of course, it can be hard to know how demanding a given job is until you actually wind up in the throes of it. But if you're looking for a job, it's a good idea to keep this specific Kevin O'Leary tip in mind.

Find your balance

These days, a lot of people are looking for jobs -- namely, because the labor market is strong and there are many opportunities out there. And also, switching to a new job often means boosting your paycheck in the process.

That's an important thing today, because inflation is wreaking havoc on a lot of people's finances. If you're tired of constantly having to dip into your savings or rack up a credit card balance to cover your expenses, then you may want to pursue a higher paycheck, too.

But no matter what industry you work in or what sort of role you're looking for, there's one important thing to do, says O'Leary -- have balance. That means try your best at work and put in the extra time when it's needed. But also, don't be just about the job.

In today's digital age, companies tend to demand more from their employees because technology makes it easy to always be available. But that could lead to serious work-life balance issues. And so O'Leary insists that finding balance and being a balanced person could lead you to be more successful.

Also, finding that balance could help you avoid burnout -- something many workers fall victim to. It can be especially easy to succumb to burnout if you're new to the labor force and are trying to start off your career on a positive note.

It's not a bad thing to stay at work late on occasion to tackle a big project or put out a specific fire. But don't make a point of being perpetually chained to your desk. If you go that route, you might burn out completely. And that could not only negatively impact your health, but also, your job-related performance.

It pays to take this advice to heart

It's natural to want to throw yourself into your work, especially if it's something you're passionate about. But remember that it's important to take time to connect with friends and family, pursue hobbies, and enjoy some good old-fashioned downtime.

If you're in the market for a new job, make sure to focus on roles that will allow you to attain the sort of balance O'Leary recommends. That could, in some cases, mean passing up a higher paycheck for a lower one that comes with fewer hours on the clock.

Finally, take your personal circumstances into account when seeking out a job. If you're having a baby, for example, now may not be the time to take on a management position that comes with long hours and little flexibility. At the end of the day, the choices you make will impact your success at work as well as your happiness, so it's important to make the right call.

