Looking for a Growth Stock? Why It is Time to Focus on Ensign Group (ENSG)

Growth stocks can be some of the most exciting picks in the market, as these high-flyers can captivate investors’ attention, and produce big gains as well. However, they can also lead on the downside when the growth story is over, so it is important to find companies which are still seeing strong growth prospects in their businesses.



One such company that might be well-positioned for future earnings growth is The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG. This firm, which is in the Medical - Nursing Homes industry, saw EPS growth of 19.2% last year, and is looking great for this year too.



In fact, the current growth estimate for this year calls for earnings-per-share growth of 10.4%. Furthermore, the long-term growth rate is currently an impressive 15%, suggesting pretty good prospects for the long haul.

And if this wasn’t enough, the stock has actually seen estimates rise over the past two months for the current fiscal year by about 8.8%. Thanks to this rise in earnings estimates, ENSG has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) which further underscores the potential for outperformance in this company. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



So if you are looking for a fast growing stock that is still seeing plenty of opportunities on the horizon, make sure to consider ENSG. Not only does it have double-digit earnings growth prospects, but its impressive Zacks Rank suggests that analysts believe better days are ahead for ENSG as well.



