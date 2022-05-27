Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Group 1 Automotive (GPI) is a Solid Choice

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock.

By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story is over or nearing its end, betting on it could lead to significant loss.

However, the task of finding cutting-edge growth stocks is made easy with the help of the Zacks Growth Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Scores system), which looks beyond the traditional growth attributes to analyze a company's real growth prospects.

Our proprietary system currently recommends Group 1 Automotive (GPI) as one such stock. This company not only has a favorable Growth Score, but also carries a top Zacks Rank.

Research shows that stocks carrying the best growth features consistently beat the market. And returns are even better for stocks that possess the combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).

While there are numerous reasons why the stock of this auto dealer is a great growth pick right now, we have highlighted three of the most important factors below:

Earnings Growth

Earnings growth is arguably the most important factor, as stocks exhibiting exceptionally surging profit levels tend to attract the attention of most investors. For growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is highly preferable, as it is often perceived as an indication of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company under consideration.

While the historical EPS growth rate for Group 1 Automotive is 43.1%, investors should actually focus on the projected growth. The company's EPS is expected to grow 22.9% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 21.7%.

Impressive Asset Utilization Ratio

Asset utilization ratio -- also known as sales-to-total-assets (S/TA) ratio -- is often overlooked by investors, but it is an important indicator in growth investing. This metric shows how efficiently a firm is utilizing its assets to generate sales.

Right now, Group 1 Automotive has an S/TA ratio of 2.72, which means that the company gets $2.72 in sales for each dollar in assets. Comparing this to the industry average of 2.01, it can be said that the company is more efficient.

In addition to efficiency in generating sales, sales growth plays an important role. And Group 1 Automotive looks attractive from a sales growth perspective as well. The company's sales are expected to grow 20.3% this year versus the industry average of 11.7%.

Promising Earnings Estimate Revisions

Beyond the metrics outlined above, investors should consider the trend in earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend is a plus here. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

There have been upward revisions in current-year earnings estimates for Group 1 Automotive. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has surged 10.3% over the past month.

Bottom Line

Group 1 Automotive has not only earned a Growth Score of A based on a number of factors, including the ones discussed above, but it also carries a Zacks Rank #2 because of the positive earnings estimate revisions.

This combination indicates that Group 1 Automotive is a potential outperformer and a solid choice for growth investors.

