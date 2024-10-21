Looking At Fluor's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Fluor (NYSE:FLR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FLR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Fluor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,695, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $511,653.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $47.5 to $60.0 for Fluor during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Fluor's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Fluor's significant trades, within a strike price range of $47.5 to $60.0, over the past month.

Fluor 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.0 $12.6 $12.74 $50.00 $117.4K 264 223 FLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.2 $12.6 $12.6 $50.00 $113.4K 264 130 FLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $60.00 $72.1K 8.1K 477 FLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.6 $13.2 $13.6 $50.00 $54.4K 264 40 FLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.1 $5.0 $5.0 $50.00 $50.0K 1.3K 111

About Fluor

Fluor is one of the largest global providers of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services. The firm serves a wide range of end markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, metals, and transportation. The company's business is organized into three core segments: urban solutions, mission solutions, and energy solutions. Fluor generated $15.5 billion in revenue in 2023.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Fluor, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Fluor's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 928,131, with FLR's price down by -1.84%, positioned at $53.99. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 18 days. Expert Opinions on Fluor

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $66.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

