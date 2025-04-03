Looking At First Solar's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on First Solar. Our analysis of options history for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) revealed 31 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $121,585, and 27 were calls, valued at $1,494,606.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $185.0 for First Solar, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for First Solar options trades today is 1358.19 with a total volume of 8,247.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for First Solar's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $185.0 over the last 30 days.

First Solar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $33.85 $33.45 $33.45 $130.00 $334.5K 785 5 FSLR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $17.0 $14.5 $15.88 $135.00 $111.2K 593 222 FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $9.85 $7.45 $9.25 $130.00 $92.5K 4.5K 138 FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $18.0 $15.95 $18.0 $145.00 $72.0K 372 40 FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.0 $4.95 $4.95 $140.00 $69.3K 2.5K 11

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

First Solar's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 5,335,549, the price of FSLR is up by 4.16%, reaching $135.22.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 26 days from now.

Expert Opinions on First Solar

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $245.0.

* An analyst from Truist Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $245.

Latest Ratings for FSLR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Truist Securities Reiterates Buy Buy Feb 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Guggenheim Maintains Buy Buy

