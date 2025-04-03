Looking At First Solar's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on First Solar. Our analysis of options history for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) revealed 31 unusual trades.
Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $121,585, and 27 were calls, valued at $1,494,606.
Projected Price Targets
After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $185.0 for First Solar, spanning the last three months.
Volume & Open Interest Development
In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for First Solar options trades today is 1358.19 with a total volume of 8,247.00.
In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for First Solar's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $185.0 over the last 30 days.
First Solar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|FSLR
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/16/26
|$33.85
|$33.45
|$33.45
|$130.00
|$334.5K
|785
|5
|FSLR
|CALL
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|06/20/25
|$17.0
|$14.5
|$15.88
|$135.00
|$111.2K
|593
|222
|FSLR
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|04/17/25
|$9.85
|$7.45
|$9.25
|$130.00
|$92.5K
|4.5K
|138
|FSLR
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|08/15/25
|$18.0
|$15.95
|$18.0
|$145.00
|$72.0K
|372
|40
|FSLR
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|04/17/25
|$5.0
|$4.95
|$4.95
|$140.00
|$69.3K
|2.5K
|11
About First Solar
First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.
First Solar's Current Market Status
- With a trading volume of 5,335,549, the price of FSLR is up by 4.16%, reaching $135.22.
- Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.
- Next earnings report is scheduled for 26 days from now.
Expert Opinions on First Solar
1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $245.0.
Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $245.
Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for First Solar with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.
Latest Ratings for FSLR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2025
|Truist Securities
|Reiterates
|Buy
|Buy
|Feb 2025
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Feb 2025
|Guggenheim
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
