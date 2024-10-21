Looking At First Solar's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FSLR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 109 extraordinary options activities for First Solar. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 49% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 62 are puts, totaling $13,174,513, and 47 are calls, amounting to $2,725,085.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $65.0 and $300.0 for First Solar, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of First Solar stands at 1327.0, with a total volume reaching 44,649.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in First Solar, situated within the strike price corridor from $65.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

First Solar Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.95 $8.6 $8.85 $160.00 $2.4M 8.3K 3.1K FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.2 $10.1 $10.1 $165.00 $2.1M 8.1K 2.1K FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.5 $10.3 $10.3 $140.00 $1.2M 6.4K 1.2K FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.0 $11.45 $11.95 $170.00 $918.9K 5.8K 1.0K FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.5 $10.3 $10.3 $140.00 $615.9K 6.4K 2.6K

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Current Position of First Solar With a trading volume of 2,046,623, the price of FSLR is down by -2.44%, reaching $195.66. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for First Solar

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $289.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on First Solar with a target price of $321. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $280. * An analyst from Truist Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on First Solar with a target price of $266. * An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Buy rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $280.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for First Solar with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

