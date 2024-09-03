Looking At First Solar's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on First Solar.

Looking at options history for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $19,269,590 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $54,987.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $165.0 to $220.0 for First Solar over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for First Solar's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across First Solar's significant trades, within a strike price range of $165.0 to $220.0, over the past month.

First Solar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $31.0 $28.9 $31.0 $200.00 $3.7M 5.6K 1.5K FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $31.0 $28.75 $31.0 $200.00 $2.7M 5.6K 24 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.45 $8.5 $8.55 $180.00 $2.3M 6.2K 3.0K FSLR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $25.1 $23.0 $24.0 $200.00 $2.1M 4.0K 3.0K FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $31.0 $28.75 $31.0 $200.00 $1.8M 5.6K 900

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with First Solar, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of First Solar Trading volume stands at 245,971, with FSLR's price down by -2.47%, positioned at $221.76. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for First Solar with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.